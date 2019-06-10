Monday's Briefing: Record-breaking heat in the East Bay; PG&E preemptively shuts off power in Northern California

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 6:00 AM
1. PG&E is taking no chances this time around. After a high risk of fire and gusty winds were forecast for Saturday, PG&E shut off power for up to 20,500 customers
to lessen the possibility of a devastating wildfire like those seen over the last two years, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
2. This weekend's heat wave broke records and the sweltering weather will continued through Tuesday
, KRON reports. The temperature at Oakland Airport reached 91 degrees on Sunday, topping the previous record of 86 degrees set in 2008. Monday is also a Spare the Air day.
3. Teachers in Union City and South Hayward will return to their classrooms Monday morning after ending a 14-day strike
. New Haven school district teachers ratified a tentative new contract on Sunday, KPIX reports.
4. BART's emphasis in recent months on thwarting fare evaders appears to be paying dividends, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The transit agency said ticket sales have increased 10 percent and calls to law enforcement have dropped by 50 percent.
5. Kaiser Permanente has helped 300 homeless seniors off the streets of Oakland and into housing this year
, The Mercury News
6. Kamala Harris's record as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general received a dose of fact-checking
from The New York Times
from The New York Times over the weekend, again rehashing some of the obfuscations about her record, in particular, when it comes to police accountability.
7. Meanwhile, Eric Swalwell's own presidential campaign continues to flounder and the candidate who said he would exit the race for Swalwell's congressional seat if the incumbent ever returned, abruptly dropped out of the race. State Sen. Bob Wieckowski raised eyebrows Friday by announcing he is dropping out just over three weeks since joining he race
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Does this mean Swalwell is ending his presidential campaign much sooner than anyone predicted?
8. Is this the end of the Warriors' dynasty or just the beginning of the greatest moment in their illustrious five-year run? Kevin Durant appears likely to return for tonight's do-or-die Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto
, CBS Sports reports. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1.
