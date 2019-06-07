Friday's Briefing: Second inmate dies in Alameda County jails within a week; California voters against impeachment

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 6:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Santa Rita Jail
News you don't want to miss for June 7-9:
1. A second inmate has died in the custody of the Alameda County Sheriff's Department within the last week
, the East Bay Times
reports. A 39-year-old was found dead Wednesday. Another inmate died on May 29. $$
2. Ghost Ship trial: A witness for the defense testified Thursday that she heard other boast of setting the deadly warehouse fire in December 2016
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The defense for Derick Almena and Max Harris has asserted the fire that killed 36 people was started by arsonists. $$
3. Maybe Nancy Pelosi is right? A new poll finds 52 percent of California voters are against Congress starting impeachment proceedings against President Trump
, Capital Public Radio reports. Two-thirds of Democrats in the state, however, favor impeachment, along with 9 percent of Republicans, and 39 percent of independents.
4. The Hayward City Council took an initial step toward creating a policy for an independent investigation of cases when Hayward Police use deadly force
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. The request follows the fatal shooting of Agustin Gonsalez by Hayward police officers last November.
5. "Atmospheric river" meet the "widespread heat event." Translation: It's going to be hot in the East Bay this weekend
, SFGate
reports.
6. The man who shoved Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals was identified as Mark Stevens, a billionaire venture capitalist and Warriors minority owner, SFGate reports. He apologized, but not before getting his with a $500,000 fine, in addition, to being banned from attending NBA games for one year
.
7. Two peregrine falcon chicks nesting atop U.C. Berkeley's Campanile flew the coop
, Berkeleyside
reports. The birds had captured the imagination of some Berkeley residents who were able to monitor their daily movements via webcam.
$$ = Stories you may to pay to read.