Monday's Briefing: Kaplan's budget proposal includes cutting Department of Transportation

Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:35 AM
Bert Johnson
Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan
News you don't want to miss for June 3:
1. Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan released a two-year budget proposal that includes, among other cuts, the elimination of the city's new Department of Transportation and its director
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
2. Buoyant rhetoric at the start of the year by California state leaders searching for solutions to the housing crisis have thus far fizzled as the legislative season reaches the mid-year
, the Associated Press
reports, but some bills remain possibilities like one establishing rent caps. Others, for example, Oakland Assemblymember Rob Bonta's just-cause renters' bill is done for the year after failing to receive a vote last week.
3. Southern California labor leader Rusty Hicks was elected chair of the California Democratic Party on Saturday
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Richmond resident Kimberly Ellis again fell short, finishing a distant second. $$
4. During a CNN presidential town hall Sunday evening East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell declined to call for the impeachment of President Trump
. "If that's where we're headed, I want to be backed into it," Swalwell said, "showing that we've exhausted every other remedy and have the American people with us. I think that's where we are right now." Swalwell has been one of Trump's most vociferous detractors.
5. A rally in Oakland to support of Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign attracted an estimated 6,500 people to the soccer field at Laney College Friday night
. Warren was late, but extended the appearance another two hours until 11 p.m. to converse with voters and take selfies, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
6. After a rocky start, the Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals at one game apiece Sunday after defeating the Toronto Raptors, 109-104
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The series moves to Oakland for Game 3 on Wednesday. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.