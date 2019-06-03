News

Monday, June 3, 2019

Monday's Briefing: Kaplan's budget proposal includes cutting Department of Transportation

Warriors win, even up NBA Finals

Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:35 AM

click to enlarge Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan - BERT JOHNSON
  • Bert Johnson
  • Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan


News you don't want to miss for June 3:

1. Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan released a two-year budget proposal that includes, among other cuts, the elimination of the city's new Department of Transportation and its director, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

2. Buoyant rhetoric at the start of the year by California state leaders searching for solutions to the housing crisis have thus far fizzled as the legislative season reaches the mid-year, the Associated Press reports, but some bills remain possibilities like one establishing rent caps. Others, for example, Oakland Assemblymember Rob Bonta's just-cause renters' bill is done for the year after failing to receive a vote last week.

3. Southern California labor leader Rusty Hicks was elected chair of the California Democratic Party on Saturday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Richmond resident Kimberly Ellis again fell short, finishing a distant second. $$

4. During a CNN presidential town hall Sunday evening East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell declined to call for the impeachment of President Trump. "If that's where we're headed, I want to be backed into it," Swalwell said, "showing that we've exhausted every other remedy and have the American people with us. I think that's where we are right now." Swalwell has been one of Trump's most vociferous detractors.

5. A rally in Oakland to support of Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign attracted an estimated 6,500 people to the soccer field at Laney College Friday night. Warren was late, but extended the appearance another two hours until 11 p.m. to converse with voters and take selfies, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

6. After a rocky start, the Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals at one game apiece Sunday after defeating the Toronto Raptors, 109-104, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The series moves to Oakland for Game 3 on Wednesday. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

