News

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 24, 2019

Friday's Briefing: BART proposes 16% fare increase over 6 years; Oakland owner-occupied duplex, triplex exemption is gone

Lonely Island spoofs the "Bash Brothers" in new Netflix comedy

By Steven Tavares
Fri, May 24, 2019 at 6:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Andy Samberg and Lonely Island's Netflix comedy "The Unauthorized Bash Brothers," was released Thursday to an unsuspecting public and features numerous East Bay references. - NETFLIX
  • Netflix
  • Andy Samberg and Lonely Island's Netflix comedy "The Unauthorized Bash Brothers," was released Thursday to an unsuspecting public and features numerous East Bay references.


News you don't want to miss for May 24-26:

1. BART Board of Directors on Thursday proposed a 3.7 percent fare increase every two years starting in 2022 and running through 2028, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The board may also install new entry gates to ward against chronic fare evasion. $$

2. "Owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes will no longer be exempt from Oakland’s rent control and tenant protection laws. City Council members voted early Wednesday morning to end the exemption, which tenants rights’ activists called a “loophole” often abused to drive up longtime tenants’ rents or force them out," the East Bay Times reports. $$

3. The bill for Kamala Harris's presidential kickoff rally in Downtown Oakland is now due. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the city sent Harris's campaign an invoice for Oakland Police service that was $187,000 alone. $$

4. The police lobby in Sacramento is surrendering to legislation that would raise the standard for when law enforcement can use lethal force from a reasonable fear of imminent danger to necessary use, the Associated Press reports.

5. Dublin's population increased by 4.5 percent from 2017 to 2018, making the Tri-Valley city the fastest-growing in California and 11th fastest-growing in the U.S., the East Bay Times reports. Dublin's high rate of housing construction, however, has mostly excluded affordable housing. $$

6. Lonely Island, the comedy troupe featuring Berkeley natives, including Andy Samberg, released a surprise Netflix special Thursday night spoofing the "Bash Brothers," the late 1980s era Oakland Athletics home run-hitting duo of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, A.V. Club reports. Spoiler: The comedy also features other East Bay landmarks and references.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 15, 2019
May 8, 2019
May 1, 2019

Apr 24, 2019
Apr 17, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2018

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation