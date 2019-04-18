Thursday's Briefing: Oakland council restores recent OUSD cuts; Port workers balk at A's ballpark plans

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 6:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for April 18:
1. Oakland elected officials voted Tuesday to fill in cuts made recently by the Oakland Unified School District for restorative justice programs, foster care managers, and libraries
, KTVU reports. The City Council will use $1.2 million in real estate transfer taxes to restore the programs.
2. Labor unions and maritime businesses at the Port of Oakland say the proposed A's ballpark on the waterfront at Howard Terminal will negatively effect the port and put union jobs at risk
, ABC7 reports.
3. The convicted killer of Torian Hughes, the 17-year-old who was killed in Oakland in 2015, and who Oakland Councilmember Lynette McElhaney considered a grandson, rejected an offer of lighter sentence made by Hughes' mother
, SFGate
reports. The defendant's attorney declined the offer because it included giving up his client's rights to an appeal.
4. The East Bay Times issued a retraction after mistakenly including in a slideshow the wrong photo of a Catholic priest accused of child molestation
. They apologized for the error. $$
5. The Berkeley Symphony Orchestra named Joseph Young, 37, as its next music director
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The choice was a surprise and came after Young filled in as conductor on 48-hours notice earlier this year. $$
6. The NFL released its 2019 schedule Wednesday. If you still care, the last Raiders game ever to be played in Oakland could be Dec. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But this might help former fans upset about the team leaving for Las Vegas in 2020. Sports Illustrated reports the Raiders have the "most unfair" schedule in the league
.
7. The Mueller Report is due to be released Thursday morning. A press conference is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. PT. Will the report give East Bay presidential candidate Eric Swalwell a boost since he has spent the last two years suggesting Trump colluded with Russia?
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.