Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland City Council votes against collecting controversial Measure AA parcel tax

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 6:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for April 17:
1. Did Oakland's Measure AA early education ballot initiative received enough support from voters last November? It remains a question for the courts. In the meantime, the Oakland City Council voted late Tuesday night to hold off, at least for one year, before collecting the $198 a year parcel tax
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Oakland Mayor Schaaf, who strongly backed Measure AA, said the message to working families is clear. "Their kids’ education is not worth fighting for."
2. "A rowdy sideshow in East Oakland Sunday night ended in a looted big-rig truck and an AC Transit bus on fire," SFGate
reports. "The site of Sunday night's sideshow saw a similar incident as recently as April 7. Two officers were also injured in a late-night sideshow in September that shut down multiple roadways across East Oakland."
3. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office released documents under the state's new police accountability records law on eight former police officers
, which include instances of sexual assault and dishonesty, the East Bay Times
and KQED
reports.
4. The high cost of living in Oakland and gentrification is making it difficult for Oakland artists to survive
, writes Mary Corbin in the Bold Italic
. "While Oakland city officials claim to be supportive of the arts, artists here aren’t so sure about that."
5. San Leandro lost one of its longest-serving elected officials and one of its most progressive Monday with the passing of former Mayor Tony Santos
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. A 50-year resident of the city, Santos used his activism and 18 years of public service to help bring diversity to the once whites-only East Bay city. He was 86.
6. Making money off the misery of others. The Wall Street Journal
reports three hedge funds are reaping the benefits of buying 45 million shares of PG&E stock last January when its price dropped to $6 a share amid talks the utility was planning to declare bankruptcy. Now the price has jumped to $24 and the hedge funds have gained $700 million from the transaction
. $$
7. Meanwhile, back in Paradise, Calif., which was virtually wiped out by a devastating wildfire last year likely caused by PG&E, residents are beginning to slowly move back even though the town's water supply is likely contaminated
, NPR reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.