Monday's Briefing: Schaaf tells Trump: 'Oakland welcomes all'; Swalwell kicks off campaign in Dublin

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 6:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for April 15 (Tax Day):
1. Last week, President Trump suggested sending undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities, and on Saturday asserted that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was not keen about the idea
, The Washington Post
reports. "It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump," Schaaf tweeted over the weekend. "I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here." $$
2. East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell kicked off his presidential campaign with a rally in his hometown of Dublin
, the San Jose Mercury News
reports. $$
3. Four days after Swalwell announced his candidacy for president, upstart Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab, the first Afghan-American elected official in U.S. history, declared her own candidacy for Swalwell's seat in the 15th Congressional District
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Swalwell said he would give up his seat if he ran for president. But he also equivocated about the pledge over the weekend
to the San Francisco Chronicle
. $$
4. The Oakland Coliseum Joint Powers Authority approved new restrictions on elected official's access to sporting events and concerts at the stadium and arena
, KPIX reports. The new rules limit JPA board members, many of whom are Oakland and Alameda County elected officials, to five events a year.
5. Four Oakland councilmembers are proposing to restore some cuts proposed by the Oakland Unified School District
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
6. The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge continues to crumble
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Two chunks of concrete fell Friday. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.