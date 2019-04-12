Friday's Briefing: BART GM to leave post in July; Poll shows support for SB 50

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 6:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for April 12-14:
1. BART General Manager Grace Crunican abruptly announced she is leaving the transit agency
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Crunican made the announcement at Thursday morning's BART meeting. Last week, BART's police chief announced his own departure. $$
2. Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to seek bids from developers to build low-income housing on up to 1,300 state-owned parcels
, the Los Angeles Times
reports. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she would work with Newsom to find suitable parcels in her city. $$
3. A new poll shows 61 percent of California voters support San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener's SB 50
, Curbed San Francisco
reports. The legislation aims to lower zoning restrictions around transit hubs, allowing for higher density housing projects. The bill is currently in the committee stage in the Legislature.
4. "White House officials have tried to pressure U.S. immigration authorities to release detainees onto the streets of “sanctuary cities” to retaliate against President Trump’s political adversaries
, according to Department of Homeland Security officials and email messages reviewed by The Washington Post
." Political payback is likely the motive. San Francisco was mentioned. The East Bay is home to a number of sanctuary cities, including Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda. $$
5. Tesla's workers' compensation manager pressured its doctor to deny serious injury claims by employees at the Fremont auto plant
, Reveal
reports.
6. San Leandro public officials are facing a conundrum. While progressives and environmentalists want the city to end its banking contract with Wells Fargo, the East Bay Citizen
reports, there's a big problem. All of the bids for the contract have various degrees of investments in fossil fuels
.
7. Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell says his campaign staff is unionizing
, The Hill
reports. Last month, Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign also joined a union.
8. "Over 70 artists, archivists, curators and collaborators of all stripes came together in partnership with the Oakland Museum of California for its interdisciplinary exhibit, "Queer California: Untold Stories,"
which is set to open on April 13, SFGate reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.