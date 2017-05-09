May 09, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Yukmouth’s Record Release at Complex Oakland 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge PHOTO BY PHIL EMERSON PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo By Phil Emerson Photography
If you thought the hyphy movement was dead, you’re wrong. Most of us are happy to see certain trends remain in the past, like tall tees with elaborate airbrush designs, but thankfully good music isn’t a trend. It lasts. And some of the Bay Area’s hyphy-movement godfathers are still out here making beats and tunes. Yukmouth and the Regime, for instance, will be at Complex Oakland to debut his tenth studio album, JJ Based On A Vill Story Two. The record contains super bass-heavy slap, of course. But on a softer note, Yukmouth (pictured) has revealed that the project is a moment of self-reflection, looking back at his upbringing — everything from life in prison to life in the trap. I enjoy record-release parties not only for the experience of hearing an artist play their song for an audience for the first time, but also to witness someone share the feelings and energy behind the work they’ve created. It should be a kickback night of personal asides with party vibes.

Sunday, May 14, 7pm, $20, Complex Oakland, 420 14th Street, Oakland, ComplexOakland.com.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Town Business: Marijuana Is the Most Common Bust Oakland Cops Make When They Search Someone

Seven Days - May 8, 8:01 AM

Town Business: Marijuana Is the Most Common Bust Oakland Cops Make When They Search Someone

City of Oakland to Settle Wrongful Attempted-Murder Conviction for $300,000

Seven Days - May 4, 11:06 AM

City of Oakland to Settle Wrongful Attempted-Murder Conviction for $300,000

Thousands Flood Oakland Streets to Support Immigrant Rights on May Day

Seven Days - May 2, 1:56 PM

Thousands Flood Oakland Streets to Support Immigrant Rights on May Day

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Seven Days - May 1, 7:32 AM

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Seven Days - April 28, 11:36 AM

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017

Apr 5, 2017
Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation