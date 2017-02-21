February 21, 2017 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

Youth Speaks Teen Poetry Slam At Nourse Theater and SoleSpace 

click to enlarge A scene from last year’s Poetry Slam finals.
  • A scene from last year’s Poetry Slam finals.

Thursday, February 23, 7pm, no cover, 1714 Telegraph Ave, Oakland. And Saturday, February 25, 1 pm, no cover, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley. YouthSpeaks.org.
If you’re an adult and believe kids ages 13-19 have nothing to say that’s worth listening to, you’re just wrong. There’s original truth in the brave new voices you’ll hear this weekend when teen writers and poets contend in the early stages of the Youth Speaks Teen Poetry Slam competition. The one-of-a-kind poems written by the courageous souls are limited in length, but unlimited in subject matter and emotional content. Winners will move on to the end game April 8 at San Francisco’s Nourse Theater, when the superstars in the Grand Slam Finals compete, but this weekend you can get in early and be your own judge of the talent. All preliminary and semi-final bouts are free and open to the public. Catch a rising star at SoleSpace in Oakland on February 23, or mosey over to Berkeley’s David Brower Center on the February 25. While you’re at the Brower, include Polar Obsession, the exhibit of National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen’s astounding images, on display through July 21. Photographs from Nicklen’s book by the same name viewed in person capture the power and precious value of wildlife in the Arctic and Antarctic. It’s true, a picture — or a teen with the heart to speak aloud — can tell a thousand stories.

