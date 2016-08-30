Why So Many Bisexual Men are Still in the Closet 

-
'We’ve been left out of those opportunities for generations.'
-
Days of miracles and wonders, my friends.
-
'If you are going to have a legal cannabis industry, wouldn’t law enforcement rather know where the money is coming from?'
-
'I’m 71, I don’t care!'
-
'Uncertainty is the word.'
-
'Uncertainty is the word.'
-
'We’ve been left out of those opportunities for generations.'
-
'I’m 71, I don’t care!'
-
From Roseanne and Friends to Punky Brewster and Saved By The Bell
-
'If you are going to have a legal cannabis industry, wouldn’t law enforcement rather know where the money is coming from?'
-
'We’ve been left out of those opportunities for generations.'
-
'If you are going to have a legal cannabis industry, wouldn’t law enforcement rather know where the money is coming from?'
-
'I’m 71, I don’t care!'
-
Days of miracles and wonders, my friends.
-
'Uncertainty is the word.'