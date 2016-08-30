August 30, 2016 Special Sections » The Queer & Trans Issue

Why So Many Bisexual Men are Still in the Closet 

You can't spell invisibility without bi.

By
Dane Nelson, a 31-year-old survival instructor, is something of a rarity. Not because he's a bisexual man, but because he's out about his sexuality. Recent research from Pew showed that only about a quarter of bisexual people are open about their sexuality,…

