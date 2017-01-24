January 24, 2017 Music » Show Preview

You Can’t Beat Kodo At Zellerbach Hall 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 1-25_musicpick..kodo.jpg

Event Details

January 28 at 8pm, January 29 at 3 pm, $30-72. Cal Performances, Zellerbach Hall, Bancroft Way at Dana Street, UC Berkeley. CalPerformances.org.
You can’t top the sight and sound of 15 highly-trained, shirtless, all-male, young musicians of Kodo, beating on Japanese taiko drums. Combining sacred ritual with folk art and fine musicianship, Kodo frosts the entire confection with contemporary compositions, dramatic lighting, and the hands-down, sticks-flying, most-thrilling physicality this side of an Olympic-level boxer. Dadan, presented by CAL Performances in Berkeley this week, includes solo and ensemble works. Led since 2012 by Tamasaburo Bando, a foremost Kabuki actor, the troupe’s theatricality connects people across cultural, racial, social, gender, economic, language, and class divisions. Endurance, discipline, cooperation, and dynamic performances are always on display with this troupe. Best feature? All “children of the drum” regardless of age and having a heartbeat — the two literal meanings of the Japanese word, “kodo” — will thrill in the group’s life-affirming music.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

As Trump Advances Pipelines, Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Calls on CalPERS to Divest

Seven Days - January 24, 11:25 AM

As Trump Advances Pipelines, Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Calls on CalPERS to Divest

Court Orders Landlord to Fix 'Inhumane Conditions' in Lead-Contaminated, Fire-Damaged Fruitvale Building

Seven Days - January 23, 2:28 PM

Court Orders Landlord to Fix 'Inhumane Conditions' in Lead-Contaminated, Fire-Damaged Fruitvale Building

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 100,000 Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

Seven Days - January 21, 3:06 PM

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 100,000 Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Seven Days - January 20, 2:10 PM

Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, Orders $100,000 Payment Within Month

Seven Days - January 19, 2:58 PM

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, Orders $100,000 Payment Within Month

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation