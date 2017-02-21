February 21, 2017 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Years in the Hundreds At Central Works 

click to enlarge 2-22_theater.pick.photo_by_jim_norrena.jpg

Event Details

February 18-March 19, $30. Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Ave, Berkeley. CentralWorks.org.
Twisted sisters have been an element in theater for centuries. Adding the identical-twin factor to the familial equation, Central Works’ World Premiere No. 54 lines up delicious and disastrous secrets behind locked doors in Years in the Hundreds. Playwright Hesse Potterveld’s 75-minute, no-intermission play tells the story of Jessie and Inez, whose tidy habitat harbors crime, love, and dalliances. The arrival of Marcus, “the Book Man,” is definitely a memorable “point of departure” — a key feature in the ethos of Central Work’s all-new playmaking. Years was developed collaboratively in the company’s Writers Workshop, a commissioning program that has a curated roster of local playwrights wrangling through 12-week sessions to develop projects. With a mission to be the Bay Area’s “new play theater,” Central Works’ intimate, 50-seat space at Berkeley City Club is as close as it comes to “theater in your lap.” Riveting, raw, and relevant are the three Rs best used to describe this special company.

