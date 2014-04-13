Yancie Taylor's Sunday Jazz Concert and Jam Session 

-
An excerpt from Femme Space by Amanda Arkansassy Harris.
'I look a lot like that statue.'
On the importance of intersectionality.
Our writers look at the data behind officer-involved killings in the East Bay.
It's time to talk about pedigreed restaurateurs that co-opt traditional eats — and how the food-media hype machine enables cultural erasure.
The August 14 shooting outside of Prime Development left many people in Oakland's underground music and art scenes reeling.
Academics discredit claim that levy will increase costs of other goods; Oakland will vote on whether to pass a sweetened-beverage tax this November.
Weisz and Shannon excel as long-lost lovers.
So go ahead, disappear.
In its sixth year, the annual arts and music fest honors the legacy of Mike "Dream" Francisco with performances by Equipto, Husalah, Nump, and more.
The upcoming West Oakland day party promotes self-love, mindfulness, and carefree fun — for everyone, but especially Black women and queer people — at a time of immense political strife.
Guatemalan fable blends hardship with stoic beauty.