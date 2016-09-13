Although the collaborative sound performances done by Xuxa Santamaria — Sofía Córdova and Mathew Kirkland — are not quite theater, they are definitely theatrical. On Friday, September 16, the duo will appear at the Richmond Art Center (2540 Barrett Ave.) for a performance in conjunction with, a massive group show honoring intergenerational influence and legacy. The pair will perform, a live musical and video production that projects audiences 1,000 years into the future. The score consists of music made with the guidance of tarot cards and covers of pop songs translated into Spanish and rewritten to fit the piece’s sci-fi narrative. Meanwhile, the video projections depict a kaleidoscopic prophecy of a colorful, queer future reality in which racial and gender hierarchies are examined, reimagined, and mutated.