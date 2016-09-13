September 13, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Xuxa Santamaria 

At The Richmond Art Center.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ARTIST. - Sofía Córdova.
  • Courtesy of the artist.
  • Sofía Córdova.

Event Details

Fri., September 16, 6–8 p.m. Free. RichmondArtCenter.org
Although the collaborative sound performances done by Xuxa Santamaria — Sofía Córdova and Mathew Kirkland — are not quite theater, they are definitely theatrical. On Friday, September 16, the duo will appear at the Richmond Art Center (2540 Barrett Ave.) for a performance in conjunction with Making Our Mark, a massive group show honoring intergenerational influence and legacy. The pair will perform Echoes of a Tumbling Throne (Odas Al Fin De Los Tiempos), a live musical and video production that projects audiences 1,000 years into the future. The score consists of music made with the guidance of tarot cards and covers of pop songs translated into Spanish and rewritten to fit the piece’s sci-fi narrative. Meanwhile, the video projections depict a kaleidoscopic prophecy of a colorful, queer future reality in which racial and gender hierarchies are examined, reimagined, and mutated.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Event Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Lil B and Clams Casino Release New Track, Kick Off National Tour

Culture Spy - September 13, 3:57 PM

Lil B and Clams Casino Release New Track, Kick Off National Tour

Treasure Island Fest Announces Single-Day Lineups

Culture Spy - September 13, 3:57 PM

Treasure Island Fest Announces Single-Day Lineups

Reem’s California Aims to Bring Fresh-Baked <i>Man'oushe</i> and Socially Conscious Employment Practices to Fruitvale

What the Fork - September 13, 2:40 PM

Reem’s California Aims to Bring Fresh-Baked Man'oushe and Socially Conscious Employment Practices to Fruitvale

Major Donors Attack Pot Legalization Nationwide

Legalization Nation - September 12, 9:42 AM

Major Donors Attack Pot Legalization Nationwide

Ezale and DJ Fresh brings back the Eighties in 'The Tonite Show with Ezale'

Culture Spy - September 9, 4:06 PM

Ezale and DJ Fresh brings back the Eighties in 'The Tonite Show with Ezale'

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Fall Arts 2016

Our annual guide to arts and culture.

By Claudia Bauer, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke and Sarah Elizabeth Adler

Recent Issues

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation