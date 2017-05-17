Women Working in The Music Industry At David Brower Center 

click to enlarge Photo by Niko Ellison

Sakai Smith, Kerry Fiero, and Renee Moncada attend the 2016 conference.

The fourth annual Girl Power! Women Working In The Music Industry Conference is a growing resource for women in the music, arts, entertainment, media, and tech industries. The event is designed to empower women and provide resources, education, and networking opportunities to anyone eye-balling success in the biz. Many notable music professionals will be in attendance to speak on their experiences in the field, and hopefully spark genuine conversation among attendees. Speakers include Gail Mitchell, senior editor at Billboard Magazine; Sarah Sexton, co-founder of OIM Records; Mary Conde, director of production at Another Planet Entertainment; plus many more. While the theme of this conference comes from the female perspective, men involved in the industry are welcome to attend, of course. In addition to key speakers, there will be live performances, a job fair that will conduct on-the-spot interviews, and lunch provided by Empire Distribution.