Wizard Apprentice and Earthbound at El Rio 

Earthbound is a new Oakland experimental noise duo whose excellent new tapedraws links between indigenous spiritual practices that honor nature and today’s social justice struggles and environmental issues. While that might sound complicated,connects these themes in a visceral and immediate way that speaks to the fact that our environment is precious because it affects every aspect of how we live. The duo bring their next-level live show, which often incorporates graceful, dance-like performance art, to El Rio in San Francisco’s Mission District on Monday. They’re playing alongside Wizard Apprentice, an experimental singer-songwriter and digital and performance artist whose work accesses a similar sense of tenderness and intimacy.