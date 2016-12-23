December 23, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Why Ask Why Him?: James Franco and Bryan Cranston Rehash Tedious Comedy Routines 

By
The best part of the tedious comedy Why Him? is the poster, the one where scruffy, tattooed James Franco embraces a visibly annoyed Bryan Cranston, and the Cranston character’s daughter. Through this piece of advertising, we can anticipate all the wonderful comic moments we’re about to witness — instead of actually sitting through the collection of hastily thought-out, warmed-over routines.

In Why Him?’s closest antecedent, the Focker movies, Ben Stiller’s objectionable future son-in-law is a pathetic loser, an out-of-place klutz intimidated into committing a hilarious string of gaffes. Why Him? bravely flips that proposition. As imagined by the writing team of Jonah Hill (arrgghhh!), director John Hamburg, and Ian Helfer, the odd man out is an obscenely rich California techie named Laird (Franco), who won’t stop talking about how in love he is with Stephanie (Zoey Deutch), the daughter of Ned and Barb, a square mom and dad from Grand Rapids, Michigan (Cranston and Megan Mullally). The squares visit Palo Alto for the holidays. Fools that we are, we fully expect tidal waves of merriment.

What we get is a lazy, thrown-together pastiche of recycled barbs about trendy Californians, the crass crudeness of techie taste, and the cluelessness of Midwestern fuddy-duddies like Ned, the Cranston character, who owns a printing business (ha!) back in Michigan. Franco, Cranston, and Keegan-Michael Key (last seen in Don’t Think Twice), as Laird’s manservant Gustav, are ideal for their roles, but the material is a bit dated.

Huggy, horny Laird describes Stephanie’s body parts in front of her dad. Ned’s woes involve the molecular cuisine at Laird’s mansion, and using the “smart toilet.” Both men have business problems — Ned is losing business to Chinese companies, and meanwhile startup-crazy Laird is down to his last $197 million. Cranston essentially does his Walter White from Episode 1 of Breaking Bad. Franco does a cleaned-up version of his Alien from Spring Breakers. Elon Musk cameos as a party guest. What Why Him? needs is a fearless, talented, writer — someone ahead of the curve, not following along behind it. Sad to say, even The Internship was smarter, and funnier, about Silicon Valley stereotypes than this.

