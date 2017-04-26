April 26, 2017 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Why 43 Students Disappeared in Mexico 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AUTHOR, ANABEL HERNANDEZ
  • Courtesy of the author, Anabel Hernandez
What happened to the 43 students who disappeared in Iguala, Mexico, on the night of September 26, 2014? In the subsequent months after the students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers College, who were en route to Mexico City, vanished without a word, the disappearance became a major international story, with massive protests demanding the in Mexico, the East Bay, and around the world. As international interest waned with time, however, investigative journalist and former UC Berkeley Investigative Reporting Program fellow Anabel Hernandez (pictured) dug in to try to piece the incomplete puzzle together. Hernandez’s efforts to get the truth were recently published in a book, called What Really Happened in Iguala (La Verdadera Noche de Iguala), in which she retraces the steps of the missing — and those in power responsible for the cover-up. She visits the streets of Iguala, where the kidnapping took place, and other crucial locations. On May 3, Hernandez will be speaking about her book in two separate East Bay events: At noon, she will be at UC Berkeley’s Department of Spanish and Portuguese in Dwinelle Hall (this event also includes a screening of a short documentary film on the U.S. role in perpetuating violence, and consequent migration, in communities in Mexico). Later that same evening, at 7 p.m., Hernandez will be at Oakland’s Eastside Arts Alliance.

Wednesday, May 3, noon-2 p.m., free. 5125 Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley. And 7-9 p.m., free, 2277 International Blvd, Oakland, VerdaderaNocheDeIguala.com.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Oakland’s Legend Too $hort Coming Back To Fox Theater

Culture Spy - April 20, 9:52 AM

Oakland’s Legend Too $hort Coming Back To Fox Theater

Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Concert ... On A U.S. Aircraft Carrier Next Month ... In Alameda (Say What?)

Culture Spy - April 13, 12:18 PM

Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Concert ... On A U.S. Aircraft Carrier Next Month ... In Alameda (Say What?)

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017

Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation