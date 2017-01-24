January 24, 2017 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

We’re Still Working: The Art of Sex Work At SOMArts 

By
There are a million misconceptions about sex work. Who are sex workers? What leads people to sex work? What does sex work look like? Can sex workers be artists? Can sex work itself be art? There are no clean answers to any…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Art Pick

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation