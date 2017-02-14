Well at Contra Costa Civic Theatre 

Tony award-winning playwright Lisa Kron’s comedy Well delivers wit and wisdom from a woman character, based on Kron’s mother, while seated in a recliner. The potent autobiographical storyline also includes brain-stimulating explorations of aging, illness, mother-daughter dynamics — and also a few characters who bust in and discrupt. Well offers laughs that tickle until they hurt, and director Susan E. Evans takes a straightforward approach, allowing Kron’s deeply human, “that sounds just like my mom” script to shine. As the play crumbles around its characters, the women find strength and nurturing in community. What a grand idea that we can all take with us after leaving the cozy El Cerrito theater and venturing back into the great big (and unfortunately frightful) world.