February 14, 2017 Arts & Culture » Theater

Well at Contra Costa Civic Theatre 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY OF CCCT - Kate Dunlop Tomatis as Lisa.
  • Courtesy of CCCT
  • Kate Dunlop Tomatis as Lisa.

Performance Details

February 17-March 12, $13-26. Contra Costa Civic Theatre, 951 Pomona Ave, El Cerrito, CCCT.org.
Tony award-winning playwright Lisa Kron’s comedy Well delivers wit and wisdom from a woman character, based on Kron’s mother, while seated in a recliner. The potent autobiographical storyline also includes brain-stimulating explorations of aging, illness, mother-daughter dynamics — and also a few characters who bust in and discrupt. Well offers laughs that tickle until they hurt, and director Susan E. Evans takes a straightforward approach, allowing Kron’s deeply human, “that sounds just like my mom” script to shine. As the play crumbles around its characters, the women find strength and nurturing in community. What a grand idea that we can all take with us after leaving the cozy El Cerrito theater and venturing back into the great big (and unfortunately frightful) world.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Theater »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Burger Boogaloo Lineup Just Announced (Hint: Iggy Pop!)

Culture Spy - February 15, 10:30 AM

Burger Boogaloo Lineup Just Announced (Hint: Iggy Pop!)

Oakland's Fantastic Negrito Won A Grammy!

Culture Spy - February 12, 5:45 PM

Oakland's Fantastic Negrito Won A Grammy!

Mid-Week Menu: The Wolf Is Open, Encuentro Is Closed, and Cholita Linda Is Coming to Alameda

What the Fork - February 8, 3:57 PM

Mid-Week Menu: The Wolf Is Open, Encuentro Is Closed, and Cholita Linda Is Coming to Alameda

Hayward's Dirty Bird Lounge Gets an Argentinian Facelift, Courtesy of an Oakland Chef

What the Fork - February 7, 11:35 AM

Hayward's Dirty Bird Lounge Gets an Argentinian Facelift, Courtesy of an Oakland Chef

Nyum Bai: Cambodian Street Noodles Find a Home in an Emeryville Food Court

What the Fork - February 3, 4:15 PM

Nyum Bai: Cambodian Street Noodles Find a Home in an Emeryville Food Court

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Feb 8, 2017
Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation