-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
What better choice for a holiday matinee at the movies?
-
The film is a completely subjective, artfully wrought fragment of the American mystique.
-
Required viewing for any fan of classic Japanese film.
-
Approach with caution.
-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
Required viewing for any fan of classic Japanese film.
-
The film is a completely subjective, artfully wrought fragment of the American mystique.
-
Adams, Gyllenhaal, and Shannon make it worthwhile.
-
What better choice for a holiday matinee at the movies?
-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
What better choice for a holiday matinee at the movies?
-
The film is a completely subjective, artfully wrought fragment of the American mystique.
-
Required viewing for any fan of classic Japanese film.
-
Adams, Gyllenhaal, and Shannon make it worthwhile.
-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
What better choice for a holiday matinee at the movies?
-
Oakland Fire Department says that nine were killed in the blaze, more than 30 missing.
-
Adams, Gyllenhaal, and Shannon make it worthwhile.