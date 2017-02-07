February 07, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Wax Tailor At Regency Ballroom 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BENJAMIN LANGLAIS
  • Photo by Benjamin Langlais

Event Details

Thursday, February 9, 8pm, $25-30. The Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco.
Wax Tailor is a French musician known for pairing unlikely genres into artsy masterpieces, such as his 2014 album, Phonovisions Symphonic Orchestra, which combined live orchestra, a choir, and highlights from his previous four albums. This epic remix also covered twenty-seven tracks over multiple genres — talk about ambition. Wax Tailor started his music career as a radio DJ, then spent some quality time in the down-tempo scene. His first electronic album, Tales of the Forgotten Melodies, is still charting on iTunes — despite the fact that it’s ten years old. And now, he’s on a worldwide tour, a jaunt named after his latest record, By Any Beats Necessary. The tour spans North America and Europe — but will only make a single stop in the Bay. Whether you’re interested in Wax Tailor’s unique style or you just want to hear a French guy rap, this show won’t disappoint.

