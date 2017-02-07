Wax Tailor At Regency Ballroom 

Wax Tailor is a French musician known for pairing unlikely genres into artsy masterpieces, such as his 2014 album,, which combined live orchestra, a choir, and highlights from his previous four albums. This epic remix also covered twenty-seven tracks over multiple genres — talk about ambition. Wax Tailor started his music career as a radio DJ, then spent some quality time in the down-tempo scene. His first electronic album,, is still charting on iTunes — despite the fact that it’s ten years old. And now, he’s on a worldwide tour, a jaunt named after his latest record,. The tour spans North America and Europe — but will only make a single stop in the Bay. Whether you’re interested in Wax Tailor’s unique style or you just want to hear a French guy rap, this show won’t disappoint.