February 21, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Vince Staples at Fox Theatre 

Saturday night!

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY VINCE STAPLES - Vince Staples.
  • Courtesy Vince Staples
  • Vince Staples.
Saturday, February 25, 8pm, $27.50-88. Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
Do you remember the last time Vince Staples performed in the Bay? He subbed in as replacement for the beautiful and talented Kehlani, who fell ill with pneumonia last November, during the local stop by hip-hop legends Nas and Lauryn Hill. Now, Staples is headlining his own tour. The Long Beach rapper is known for his explicit lyrics about injustice, racism, police brutality, gangs, crime, and the sort. His latest single, “BagBak,” is no exception: Over his usual bass-heavy, synthesized beats, he raps directly to Trump, telling the president “suck a dick, ’cause we on now.” Joining Staples on The Life Aquatic Tour is Kilo Kish, a female artist from Florida, who has collaborated with him on several occasions. The duo will have fans going “Loco” when they perform the track off his recent Prima Donna EP.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

'Oakland Is Where I Got The Game From': Interviews With Members of Planet Booty, Zion I, and More (From Santa Cruz Music Festival)

Culture Spy - February 23, 2:42 PM

'Oakland Is Where I Got The Game From': Interviews With Members of Planet Booty, Zion I, and More (From Santa Cruz Music Festival)

Mid-Week Menu: Brazilian Comfort Food, Filipino Groceries, and Even More Ramen

What the Fork - February 23, 2:12 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Brazilian Comfort Food, Filipino Groceries, and Even More Ramen

Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff’s Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement

Seven Days - February 21, 3:30 PM

Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff’s Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement

Five Memorable Beers From Yesterday's Inaugural East Bay Brewer's Fest

Culture Spy - February 19, 1:45 PM

Five Memorable Beers From Yesterday's Inaugural East Bay Brewer's Fest

Police Did Not Arrest East Oakland Shooter Despite Two Earlier Gunfire Incidents In A Week At His Home

Seven Days - February 18, 5:00 PM

Police Did Not Arrest East Oakland Shooter Despite Two Earlier Gunfire Incidents In A Week At His Home

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Feb 15, 2017
Feb 8, 2017
Feb 1, 2017

Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation