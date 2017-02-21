Vince Staples at Fox Theatre 

Do you remember the last time Vince Staples performed in the Bay? He subbed in as replacement for the beautiful and talented Kehlani, who fell ill with pneumonia last November, during the local stop by hip-hop legends Nas and Lauryn Hill. Now, Staples is headlining his own tour. The Long Beach rapper is known for his explicit lyrics about injustice, racism, police brutality, gangs, crime, and the sort. His latest single, “BagBak,” is no exception: Over his usual bass-heavy, synthesized beats, he raps directly to Trump, telling the president “suck a dick, ’cause we on now.” Joining Staples on The Life Aquatic Tour is Kilo Kish, a female artist from Florida, who has collaborated with him on several occasions. The duo will have fans going “Loco” when they perform the track off his recent Prima Donna EP.