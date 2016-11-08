VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Thousands of Demonstrators March Through Downtown Oakland to Protest Election of Donald Trump 

Oakland, Berkeley, And East Bay News, Events, Restaurants, Music, & Arts
An estimated crowd of more than 7,000 marched through downtown just after night fall. Led by a flat-bed truck that blasted everything from Kendrick Lamar to Lil Boosie, at one point the march extended eight city blocks.
Massive crowd of thousands marches through downtown Oakland to protest Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/aG60o3il2N— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016
Later in the night, after a majority of the thousands of marchers dispersed, protesters shot fireworks into the sky and started numerous fires, including one in front of the future headquarters of Uber on Broadway.
VIDEO: Anti Trump march in Oakland now on Webster and 13th, thousands heading toward tube to Alameda pic.twitter.com/FzjPJ6EfyT— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016
Earlier in the day, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released a statement about Trump's win and the inevitable protests. "I understand the shock and dismay so many feel about a Trump presidency," she wrote in a statement. "The best way to protest this election is to show that Oakland comes together and does not fall apart."
Remaining activists throw glass bottles and set off small firecracker-style explosives, at otherwise very peaceful Oakland anti-Trump march pic.twitter.com/fU4UEIaRzY— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016
VIDEO: Chants of "Let us through!" as police block anti-Trump march in old Oakland pic.twitter.com/HE2GO5p7w0— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016
LIVE on #Periscope: Anti Donald Trump protest in Oakland https://t.co/J4AJnXL7hE— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016
LIVE on #Periscope: Thousands attend Anti Trump rally in Oakland https://t.co/t4PfX6GwER— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016
Look for continued coverage of Trump's election and the East Bay reaction throughout the week.
LIVE on #Periscope: Thousand in Oakland protest at anti Donald Trump rally https://t.co/B0t2j6C47y— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016
