VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Thousands of Demonstrators March Through Downtown Oakland to Protest Election of Donald Trump 

Massive crowd of thousands marches through downtown Oakland to protest Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/aG60o3il2N — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

VIDEO: Anti Trump march in Oakland now on Webster and 13th, thousands heading toward tube to Alameda pic.twitter.com/FzjPJ6EfyT — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

Remaining activists throw glass bottles and set off small firecracker-style explosives, at otherwise very peaceful Oakland anti-Trump march pic.twitter.com/fU4UEIaRzY — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

VIDEO: Chants of "Let us through!" as police block anti-Trump march in old Oakland pic.twitter.com/HE2GO5p7w0 — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

LIVE on #Periscope: Anti Donald Trump protest in Oakland https://t.co/J4AJnXL7hE — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

LIVE on #Periscope: Thousands attend Anti Trump rally in Oakland https://t.co/t4PfX6GwER — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

LIVE on #Periscope: Thousand in Oakland protest at anti Donald Trump rally https://t.co/B0t2j6C47y — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

Thousands took to the streets of Oakland this evening in a massive demonstration against yesterday's election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.An estimated crowd of more than 7,000 marched through downtown just after night fall. Led by a flat-bed truck that blasted everything from Kendrick Lamar to Lil Boosie, at one point the march extended eight city blocks.Activists of all ages toted signs and chanted "Not My President!" during the largely peaceful protest. A strong law-enforcement presence shadowed the marchers as they zig-zagged for several miles.After 9 p.m., smaller groups of demonstrators began tagging buildings with anti-Trump graffiti. Multiple trash fires started in the streets, and individuals vandalized buildings. Thewitnessed arrests, but its uncertain how many at this time.Earlier in the evening, Maha Mizyed, a resident of Oakland for 23 years and dual American and Jordanian-Palestinian citizen, said she joined the march because Trump is going to harm not just the Bay Area, but also the rest of the country. "I worry about people," she said. "He's hurting the country and his own people."Oakland activist Cat Brooks rallied the demonstrators before the march while standing atop a rented flatbed truck that was parked in front of City Hall. "I'm glad to see you all out here tonight," she welcomed the crowd before promising additional protests in the coming days. "But will you be here tomorrow? Will you be here on Friday? Will you be here on Saturday? Will you be here on Sunday?"Later in the night, after a majority of the thousands of marchers dispersed, protesters shot fireworks into the sky and started numerous fires, including one in front of the future headquarters of Uber on Broadway.By 10 p.m., a fire had been started inside the Chamber of Commerce building, and several locally owned businesses were vandalized, including Oaklandish's shop on Broadway.There were also a few stand off-type encounters between smaller pockets of demonstrators and Oakland police officers. Glass bottles were thrown at police blockades, and cops used tear gas to disperse activists.Earlier in the day, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released a statement about Trump's win and the inevitable protests. "I understand the shock and dismay so many feel about a Trump presidency," she wrote in a statement. "The best way to protest this election is to show that Oakland comes together and does not fall apart."