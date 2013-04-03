April 03, 2013 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Uptown's New Loring Cafe Falls Short 

The "bohemian fine dining" restaurant is an exercise in dining out as theater. Alas, the food feels like an expensive afterthought.

By
The central conceit of Loring Cafe, the eclectic new restaurant located in the heart of Oakland's booming Uptown neighborhood, is "bohemian fine dining." You get a glimmer of what that means as soon as you step into the space, with its soaring…

full article »

Tags: , ,

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

Latest in Restaurant Review

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation