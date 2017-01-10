Underground On the Water At Pier 70 

To Oakland artist Constance Hockaday, there’s a simple solution to San Francisco’s seemingly intractable cultural-displacement crisis: the San Francisco Bay. That is, the expanse of water and marina encompassing the densely populated peninsula. During the Untitled art fair’s San Francisco premiere, Hockaday is teaming with storied Mission District arts space The Lab on a floating, boat-based performance space for a piece called. With the noise yacht — which sails several times January 12-14 from the Pier 70, where Untitled takes place — Hockaday looks to replicate the underground venues now under threat in the Bay Area. And the programming, coordinated by The Lab, is ace: Las Sucias, whose collision of reggaeton and tabletop electronics ontherecently dubbed the finest local release of 2016; performance art troupe Kevin Blechdom; and electroacoustic ensemble Voicehandler are among the performers. A VIP preview cruise January 12 at 7 p.m. features all artists.