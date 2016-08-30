User Submitted
When: Tue., Aug. 30, 8-10 p.m., Wed., Aug. 31, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 3, 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 4, 2-4 p.m.
Price: $30 sliding scale
uksus.org
A rueful autopsy of Daniil Kharms and the OBERIU, who met a bad end in the baddest days of Stalin, laughing starving in a psychiatric hospital during the siege of Leningrad, but to which we have added a most happy ending…

