August 23, 2016 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

Ubuntu Black Arts Theater Festival 

At Flight Deck.

click to enlarge Ayodele - Nzinga.
  • Ayodele Nzinga.

Aug. 25 through Sept. 2. $15–$60. LowerBottomPlayaz.com
Lower Bottom Playaz, Oakland’s Black theater company directed by Ayodele Nzinga, is presenting a full festival of one-act plays at the Flight Deck (1540 Broadway, Oakland) from August 25 through September 2. Entitled Ubuntu (not to be confused with Oakland’s Ubuntu Theatre Project), the Black arts theater festival will span two full weekends, plus Thursdays, and feature nine performances, with a selection of four each night. The plays include Nzinga performing Bathroom Grafitti Queen, a one-woman-show written by Opal Palmer Adisa; Flower’s for the Trashman, written by Black Arts Movement leader Marvin X; Regina Evans’ 52 Letters, a poetic stage play written to draw awareness to sex trafficking; and Cat Brooks’ ’Tasha, a monologue about police-violence victim Natasha McKenna. Tickets for each night range from $15–$30. And festival passes are available for $60.

