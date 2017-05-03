May 03, 2017 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

Turn the Page! Book Festival 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 5-3_books..jpg

Last year, the Children’s Fairyland opened up the Turn the Page! children’s book festival. After a successful inaugural event in which 2,000 families and children attended, the festival returns to help children connect with their favorite children’s book and their local authors on Saturday. Twenty-six local authors and illustrators will be participating in the festival, six of which will be reading aloud their works. Some of the read-aloud authors include: Katrina Goldsaito who, in her latest book The Sound of Silence (pictured), writes about a boy living in Tokyo looking for peace and quiet; Laurin Mayeno who produced works inspired by her gender-expansive gay son and encourages children to be okay with their gender orientation; and illustrator Robert Liu-Trujillo who collaborated with Mayeno on their latest book One Of A Kind Like Me and has previously explored his Latino upbringing in Oakland. In addition, attendees can buy books from the Laurel Bookstore, have them signed by authors, and make their own books to keep or add to Oakland Public Library’s traveling bike library. The festival is free with park admission or a Fairyland family membership.

Saturday, May 6, 10 am to 4pm, 699 Bellevue Ave, Oakland, Fairyland.org.


Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Books Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Books Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Oakland’s Legend Too $hort Coming Back To Fox Theater

Culture Spy - April 20, 9:52 AM

Oakland’s Legend Too $hort Coming Back To Fox Theater

Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Concert ... On A U.S. Aircraft Carrier Next Month ... In Alameda (Say What?)

Culture Spy - April 13, 12:18 PM

Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Concert ... On A U.S. Aircraft Carrier Next Month ... In Alameda (Say What?)

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017

Apr 5, 2017
Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation