May 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Tropiglo Fundraiser for La Peña Cultural Center 

By
“Parties in general are a form of activism.” Or at least this is what DJ and producer Dave Nada believes. It is true, in the “Trump era,” that resistance comes in many forms, and music is certainly one of them. DJ…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Event Pick

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 10, 2017
May 3, 2017
Apr 26, 2017

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation