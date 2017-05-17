Tropiglo Fundraiser for La Peña Cultural Center 

click to enlarge Tony Veloz

DJ Dave Nada

“Parties in general are a form of activism.” Or at least this is what DJ and producer Dave Nada believes. It is true, in the “Trump era,” that resistance comes in many forms, and music is certainly one of them. DJ Nada, as he is known, will come the Bay as part of Tropiglo, a benefit show for La Peña Cultural Center. The event is organized by Global Barrio, a collective comprised of artists, DJs, producers, and organizers. Tropiglo will also feature sets by San Jose’s Turbo Sonidero and Global Barrio resident DJ Jackfruit. Expect DJ Nada’s Moombah, a fusion of house music and reggaeton, plus Turbo Sonidero’s electric cumbia sounds, and Jackfruit’s eclectic soulful house music. Also: drink specials, $2 tacos, vendors, art installation, and much more. The best part is that the proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit La Peña, which for more than 40 years has promoted social justice through arts and music, actively using its mission as part of the resistance.