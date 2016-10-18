October 18, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Tricky and Rituals of Mine At the Independent 

By
click to enlarge Tricky.
  • Tricky.

Event Details

Sun. and Mon., Oct. 23 and 24, 8 p.m. The Independent (628 Divisadero St., San Francisco). $30. TheIndependentSF.com
UK producer Tricky is one of those versatile visionaries whose work always tip-toes between pop accessibility and experimentation. The trip-hop pioneer got started in the early Nineties making dark, pared down beats and recruiting various vocalists to execute his vision — though his own whispery, chilling voice is a staple in his work. He’s worked with legends like Björk, Grace Jones, and Massive Attack, and his solo work is always collaborative in spirit. Tricky is currently touring to promote his latest album, Skilled Mechanics. And he recruited Rituals of Mine — formerly known as Sister Crayon — to join him on tour. The duo makes minimal electronic music with gorgeous, acrobatic vocals, and will be sharing the stage with Tricky on October 23 and 24 at The Independent in San Francisco.

