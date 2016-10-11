October 11, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Treasure Island Music Festival 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Sigur Rós will headline this year's Treasure Island Music Festival.
Event Details

Sat. and Sun., Oct. 15 and 16. $105 per day. TreasureIslandFestival.com
The tenth annual Treasure Island Music Festival is one of the most well curated editions of the event in years, with a savvy mix of today’s most original rappers, experimental artists, and pop performers. As far as rap is concerned, don’t miss Kamaiyah and Young Thug, who both play on Saturday. Since the release of her debut project, A Good Night in the Ghetto, Kamaiyah has quickly outpaced her contemporaries with ultra-confident bars, trunk-rattling beats, and collaborations with YG and Drake. Meanwhile, Young Thug, who has a brilliant new album called JEFFERY, practically invented a new vocal style while challenging our understanding of gender with his risky sartorial choices. Also on our list of sets not to miss: Kelela, the next-level electro-pop songstress with an acrobatic voice and forward-thinking vision; trip-hop god James Blake; and, of course, headliners Ice Cube and Sigur Rós.

