September 20, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Traicíon x Swagger Like Us x Folsom Friday 

A queer dance party from Mexico City to the Bay.

click to enlarge 14264815_1656291071351916_8411980488611172675_n.png


Show Details

Sun., Sept. 25, 6 p.m. DNA Lounge (375 11th St., San Francisco). $10, $12. DNALounge.com
Cat Donohue was once the culture editor at the dearly missed San Francisco Bay Guardian. But months before the paper folded in 2014, she split off to run her nightlife-centric online-only publication, 4UMag.com, with Kelly Lovemonster, the promoter behind the popular queer party Swagger Like Us. The duo quickly created a distinct and inclusive brand of sex-positive coverage that included interviews with trans porn stars and queer, erotic fiction. (They also did an entire issue dedicated to Beyoncé. Legendary!) When Donohue moved to Mexico City, the mag became bilingual as she immersed herself in the city’s eclectic club scene. Now, she and Mexican party throwing collective Traicíon are traveling up north to San Francisco for a Folsom Street Fair after-party at DNA Lounge. The event, which is a collab with Swagger Like Us, features DJs Mexican Jihad, Derré Tidá, 8ulentina, boy_friend, and davOmakesbeats. Expect eclectic, international club music that’ll get your body moving.

