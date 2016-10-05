October 05, 2016 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

Tragic Queendom: Back to Black at The Night Light 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Amy Winehouse's lovesick ballads resonate with many and should provide plenty of fodder for an entertaining drag show.
  • Amy Winehouse's lovesick ballads resonate with many and should provide plenty of fodder for an entertaining drag show.

Event Details

Sun., Oct. 9, 9 p.m. The Night Light (311 Broadway Ave., Oakland). $5. TheNightLightOakland.com
Tragic Queendom is Oakland’s premiere pop culture-themed drag party, where each month queens hay homage to their favorite divas and starlets. The October edition goes out to Amy Winehouse, the infamous British soul queen whose untimely passing is still deeply felt today. Despite the fact that she died from an overdose at just 27 years old, she left behind a vast musical catalog that contains plenty of instant classics. With timeless tracks such as “Love Is a Losing Game” and “Tears Dry On Their Own,” Winehouse’s album Back to Black will probably always be remembered as one of the most iconic from the 2000s. The tragic diva’s lovesick ballads resonate with many and should provide plenty of fodder for an entertaining drag show. Not to mention her winged eye-liner and beehive up-dos. Simply iconic.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Performance Pick »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Performance Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam’s Patisserie Is the Fact That They’re Gluten-Free

What the Fork - October 4, 12:58 PM

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam’s Patisserie Is the Fact That They’re Gluten-Free

California Medical Marijuana Extract Makers Get Historic Protections

Legalization Nation - October 4, 7:50 AM

California Medical Marijuana Extract Makers Get Historic Protections

Richmond Rapper Phreshly Relevant Discusses the Success of Her New Single, "So Right," and What's Next

Culture Spy - September 30, 11:03 AM

Richmond Rapper Phreshly Relevant Discusses the Success of Her New Single, "So Right," and What's Next

This Weekend's Top Six Events

Culture Spy - September 30, 9:55 AM

This Weekend's Top Six Events

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

What the Fork - September 29, 4:19 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation