Tragic Queendom: Back to Black at The Night Light 

Tragic Queendom is Oakland’s premiere pop culture-themed drag party, where each month queens hay homage to their favorite divas and starlets. The October edition goes out to Amy Winehouse, the infamous British soul queen whose untimely passing is still deeply felt today. Despite the fact that she died from an overdose at just 27 years old, she left behind a vast musical catalog that contains plenty of instant classics. With timeless tracks such as “Love Is a Losing Game” and “Tears Dry On Their Own,” Winehouse’s albumwill probably always be remembered as one of the most iconic from the 2000s. The tragic diva’s lovesick ballads resonate with many and should provide plenty of fodder for an entertaining drag show. Not to mention her winged eye-liner and beehive up-dos. Simply iconic.