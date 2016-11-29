November 29, 2016 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

Touch On: Aesthetics in the Art, Politics, and Ontology of Touch 

At SOMArts.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 6–9 p.m. SOMArts, 934 Brannan St., San Francisco. Free. Show runs through January 12. SOMArts.org
Although the typical rule in exhibition settings it “Don’t touch the art,” Touch On is intended to inspire somatic responses. The SOMArts group show, curated by James Fleming and Kelly Lovemonster (who has freelanced for the Express in the past) deeply considers the nature of touch via sculpture, installation, performance, and digital media. That means digging into the nuances of the action, such as, “What consent to touch might mean in the context of inter-species relationships,” as Craig Calderwood inquires with his soft, large-than-life sculptures. The show also includes Yetunde Olagbaju, Brontez Purnell, Virgie Tovar, Courtney Trouble, and Xandra Ibarra, among others. The opening reception on Thursday, December 1, will feature the legendary international performance artist Boychild, who emerged from San Francisco’s underground drag scene but hasn’t performed in the city since leaving several years ago; as well as San Francisco’s Dia Dear, whose work draws, in part, on gay club culture.

In Uptown Oakland, Catered to You Serves a Fish Sandwich Worth Saving

What the Fork - November 28, 1:33 PM

No Piece of the Pie: New Report Paints Bleak Picture of Food Industry Labor Conditions

What the Fork - November 15, 1:37 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Super Duper Is Coming to the East Bay; Berkeley Social Club and Fort Green Arrive

What the Fork - November 11, 11:00 AM

Oakland rapper Elujay releases video for “Flagrant” featuring YMTK

Culture Spy - November 8, 2:53 PM

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

What the Fork - November 8, 11:19 AM

