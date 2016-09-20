September 20, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Tomatotopia 

At Lungomare.

click to enlarge A tomato from - Wild Boar Farms.
  A tomato from Wild Boar Farms.

Sun., September 25, noon–5 p.m., free admission ($5 food and beverage tokens), EdibleEastBay.com
Everyone loves a good tomato, but how often do you get to taste a brand new tomato varietal that can’t yet be purchased at any restaurant or grocery store? This Sunday, celebrate the tomato season’s last hurrah at Tomatotopia, a new feature of the second annual Town Eats festival, which runs Sep. 23–25 both in and outside of Lungomare (1 Broadway, Oakland). Co-sponsored by Edible East Bay, Tomatotopia will feature new tomatoes bred by the farmers at Baia Nicchia and Wild Boar Farms. For instance, Brad Gates, the proprietor of Solano County-based Wild Boar Farms, plans to bring a yellow cherry tomato that he’s dubbed the Napa Chardonnay — the “lightest, sweetest, and pleasantest-tasting” cherry tomato that he’s ever eaten — plus a few different kinds of blue tomatoes, which have high levels of the antioxidant found in blueberries. Try the tomatoes raw, as part of tomato-centric dishes created by several Oakland chefs, or in a Bloody Mary or Michelada.

