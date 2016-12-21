December 21, 2016 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

'To Donald Trump: Letters From Bay Area Women' — A Special 'Women's March' Project by East Bay Express And KALW Radio 

On January 21, the Women’s March on Washington is expected to draw tens of thousand people to the U.S. Capitol. Related rallies are scheduled in cities nationwide the day after Donald Trump's scheduled inauguration, including Oakland and San Francisco. Organizers say the goal of these actions is to send a message to the new administration that “women's rights are human rights.

In response to these marches, KALW and the East Bay Express invite women from throughout the Bay Area to send us their “Letters to Trump.” We will broadcast and publish a selection of these short essays during the week of January 16.

Our hope is to celebrate the voices of local women of all backgrounds and beliefs — oh, and we’re going to deliver these letters to the White House, too.

Please submit your name, contact information, and your “Letter to Trump” using the submission form below.

There is a 400-word limit on letters. Deadline is January 4. Please email LettersToTrump@EastBayExpress.com with any questions.


