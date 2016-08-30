August 30, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

TLDR At B4bel4b Gallery 

click to enlarge Artwork by Benedikt Groß.
  • Artwork by Benedikt Groß.

Event Details

Sept. 2–Oct.2. Free. TLD.Read.Parts
When most people talk about the effect that the internet has had on written language, they bring up books going extinct or children not wanting to read. If they’re a little more thoughtful than that, they might mention emojis as a new kind of alphabet. But there is so much more to be explored and experimented with. That’s the purpose of TLDR, a multifaceted exhibition about the influence that the internet has had on the evolution of written language, taking place at B4bel4b Gallery (184 10th St., Oakland) from September 2 through October 2. Aside from a group show featuring artists and designers working in the digital realm, the exhibit also includes a series of workshops and a night of lectures, all of which will likely expand your understanding of language.

Twenty Restaurants to Consider When Eating 'Ethnic' in the East Bay

What the Fork - August 30, 2:25 PM

This Weekend's Top Six Events

Culture Spy - August 26, 3:11 PM

California Legalization Proposition 64 Raises $11.45 Million

Legalization Nation - August 26, 10:17 AM

Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

What the Fork - August 25, 7:31 PM

Mid-Week Menu: A Hotel Restaurant Reinvents Itself, a Sandwich Pop-Up Re-emerges, and a Fish Market Shutters

What the Fork - August 25, 1:46 PM

