TLDR At B4bel4b Gallery 

When most people talk about the effect that the internet has had on written language, they bring up books going extinct or children not wanting to read. If they’re a little more thoughtful than that, they might mention emojis as a new kind of alphabet. But there is so much more to be explored and experimented with. That’s the purpose of TLDR, a multifaceted exhibition about the influence that the internet has had on the evolution of written language, taking place at B4bel4b Gallery (184 10th St., Oakland) from September 2 through October 2. Aside from a group show featuring artists and designers working in the digital realm, the exhibit also includes a series of workshops and a night of lectures, all of which will likely expand your understanding of language.