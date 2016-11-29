December 03, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Oakland Warehouse Fire: 'It Was A Tinderbox. I Don't Recollect Anybody Coming Out.' 

Oakland Fire Department says that nine were killed in the blaze, more than 30 missing.

By
Seung Lee arrived at GhostShip for last night's dance party at exactly 11:09 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, he was out front, calling 911, those around him crying and screaming as they watched the artist warehouse and underground venue in Oakland's Fruitvale…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation