August 30, 2016 Music

Tim House Talks Hiero Day and How 'The Plug' Became His Nickname 

The veteran artist manager has long been instrumental in bringing Bay Area rap talent to the national market.

By
Stepping into Tim House's Jingletown studio gives clues as to his range of work. Rare merchandise from Hieroglyphics, Earl Sweatshirt, and Zion I decorates the walls alongside dozens of all-access tour passes and photos of his son. A whiteboard lists dates of…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Music

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016

Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation