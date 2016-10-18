October 18, 2016 Arts & Culture » Savage Love

Dan Savage: Discusing Trump, Misogyny and Sexual Predators with your Daughter 

The depressing conversation that every parent needs to have with their little girl about revolting, predatory, entitled men.

By
Waiting to pay for my groceries at the market this evening, this guy, stinking of booze, says to my 9-year-old daughter, "Sweetheart, can you put the divider thing there for me?" First, why is some leering grown man calling my child "sweetheart"?…

