October 18, 2016 Music » Show Preview

The Seshen At UC Theatre. 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge The Seshen
  • The Seshen

Event Details

Sat., Oct. 22, 7 p.m. UC Theatre (2036 University Ave., Berkeley). $25. TheUCTheatre.org
People have said The Seshen resembles a United Nations meeting because the seven-piece East Bay band is about as diverse as a small group of people can get. The ensemble, led by a husband-wife duo composed of vocalist Lalin St. Juste and bassist Aki Ehara, layers soulful vocals with psychedelic electronics and a rich tapestry of jazzy pop instrumentation. Their live shows are not only impressive because of the band members’ musical prowess, they’re also high-energy and incredibly fun to dance to. Following the success of last year’s kaleidoscopic album Unravel, last week, the band released their latest album, Flames and Figures. Its new project sees the band deepening its exploration of electronic instruments and dance beats. Catch them live at the UC Theatre on October 22 with Bells Atlas and ANML (formerly Lila Rose) as they tour to promote the new LP.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Listen to Ah Mer Ah Su's Dreamy, Downcast Ballad "Klonopin"

Culture Spy - October 18, 2:55 PM

Listen to Ah Mer Ah Su's Dreamy, Downcast Ballad "Klonopin"

Nellie's Soulfood Plots a Triumphant Return to West Oakland

What the Fork - October 18, 1:45 PM

Nellie's Soulfood Plots a Triumphant Return to West Oakland

Town Business: Police Union Attacks Kalb and Gallo; Oakland Claims Garbage Contracts No Problem

Seven Days - October 17, 9:25 AM

Town Business: Police Union Attacks Kalb and Gallo; Oakland Claims Garbage Contracts No Problem

Nurses Can Train on Marijuana This Friday in Lafayette

Legalization Nation - October 17, 9:16 AM

Nurses Can Train on Marijuana This Friday in Lafayette

Windstorm Disrupts Treasure Island Music Festival, But Show Goes On (And Kamaiyah Saves the Day)

Seven Days - October 15, 11:42 PM

Windstorm Disrupts Treasure Island Music Festival, But Show Goes On (And Kamaiyah Saves the Day)

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation