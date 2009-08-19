August 19, 2009 News & Opinion » News

The Secret Sidewalk May Not Be Secret Much Longer 

Long-abandoned aqueduct is studied for possible inclusion into the East Bay parks system.

By
A few cars are parked near the dead end of Old Canyon Road. Groups of high-school students cut class and drive quietly to the end. They have just picked up six-packs and have loose plans to meet some friends for a party…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

  • Trapped Part Two: The Vicious Cycle of Trauma

    California prisons fail to help abuse victims and the mentally ill rehabilitate behind bars — and refuse to grant them parole so they can turn their lives around with loved ones on the outside.
    • by Sam Levin
    • Jan 13, 2016

  • Trapped Part One: Cruel and Indefinite Punishment

    California wastes tens of millions of dollars a year keeping people in prison long after they've been rehabilitated — denying parole for arbitrary reasons and destroying lives in the process.
    • by Sam Levin
    • Jan 6, 2016
  • More»

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017

Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation