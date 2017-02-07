February 07, 2017 Movies » Movie Review

Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman Closes the Deal with Style 

The director will boycott the Academy Awards due to Trump's immigration ban.

By
Writer-director Asghar Farhadi (The Past, A Separation) specializes in domestic scenarios that verge on the melodramatic, all of them set in the societal cauldron that is contemporary Iran. His latest, The Salesman, extrapolates that insecurity and tension into a whole new sphere,…

