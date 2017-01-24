January 24, 2017 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

The Real Thing At Aurora Theatre Company 

Email
Print
click to enlarge 1-25_theater.pick..jpg

Event Details

January 27-February 26, $36–$65. Aurora Theatre, 2081 Addison St, Berkeley, AuroraTheatre.org.
If your love life feels like a fake-news house of cards, whose walls are decorated with infidelity and questionable authenticity, and is controlled by maniacal forces — the human heart, and all its fallibility — then the Aurora Theatre Company’s production of Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing is, well, like the real thing. The Tony Award-winning play, which opens in previews January 27, is driven by an emotional matrix, revealed in a play-within-a-play construct. There’s playwright Henry, who is unhappily married to Charlotte. And there’s Max, an English architect character in Henry’s play, who is married to the fictitious Charlotte. The flip-flop realities offer a perfect juggling act for the deft direction of Timothy Near, who guides the production, and in 2016 also directed Aurora’s presentation of Athol Fugard’s well-regarded Master Harold … and the Boys. Expect to be moved, and motivated to order red roses for your significant other — or for yourself, should love’s fickle maneuvering exceed your grasp.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Performance Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Performance Pick

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Photo Exhibit Celebrates the Historic Restaurants of San Francisco Chinatown

What the Fork - January 19, 10:29 AM

Photo Exhibit Celebrates the Historic Restaurants of San Francisco Chinatown

Radiohead Announces Two Berkeley Gigs At Greek Theatre, Tix On Sale Friday

Culture Spy - January 18, 10:25 AM

Radiohead Announces Two Berkeley Gigs At Greek Theatre, Tix On Sale Friday

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

What the Fork - January 17, 1:52 PM

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Culture Spy - January 11, 9:55 AM

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

What the Fork - January 3, 2:06 PM

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation