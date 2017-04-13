The Port Bar 

-
Three new poke-bowl spots now open within a few blocks of each other in Oakland's Chinatown.
-
-
'This is happening on each block in Oakland.'
-
The commissioners, who are too friendly with developers, need to help foster a city for everyone.
-
It's our annual 'Local Economy' issue!
-
-
But will doctors and patients normalize alternative therapies involving MDMA, LSD, ketamine, and other ‘unlawful’ drugs?
-
Its unclear whether city council will vote to update its conversion law.
-
Other Ethiopian restaurants in the area may do better business, but our writer likes going here.
-
-
-
Oakland took first step selling private land next to Eastmont Mall last week.
-
Artists, promoters, and civil-rights advocates say police policy bans artists and levies huge security fees on rap venues.
-
The proposal is designed to prevent tobacco companies from marketing to kids.
-
Its unclear whether city council will vote to update its conversion law.