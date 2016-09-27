September 27, 2016 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

The Poetics of Fragility with Angela Davis and Cherri Moraga at Omi Gallery 

click to enlarge Angela Davis (left).
  • Angela Davis (left).

The Poetics of Fragility

Sunday, October 2, 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m. at Omi Gallery (2323 Broadway, Oakland), $15–$20.
The Poetics of Fragility is a 63-minute “videocontemplation” about the power and aesthetics of fragility. The film, created by Nicolás Grandi and Lata Mani, aims to “reclaim fragility as intrinsic to existence, not something to be bemoaned or overcome.” It features iconic activist and scholar Angela Davis, acclaimed playwright and critic Cherrie Moraga, feminist performance artists Thao P. Nguyen and Martha Rynberg, Madres de Plaza de Mayo Linea Fundadora founding member Nora Cortiñas, and many others. The film both tells stories and experiments with cinema as an audiovisual medium for philosophical inquiry. On Sunday, October 2, Omi Gallery (2323 Broadway, Oakland) will screen The Poetics of Fragility and host an in-person conversation between filmmakers Grandi and Mani and their collaborators Angela Davis and Cherrie Moraga. The discussion will be moderated by Omi curator Ashara Ekundayo.

