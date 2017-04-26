April 26, 2017 Arts & Culture » Books

The Oakland Haiku and Jazz Festival Makes its Debut 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge A HAIGAGRAPH BY ARTIST LINDS SANDERS AND POET ANDREW O'DUGAS
  • A haigagraph by artist Linds Sanders and poet Andrew O'Dugas
Whether you’re already into this sort of thing, or you’d like to get into it, the first annual Oakland Haiku and Jazz Festival welcomes you to its inaugural festival. Haiku poet Amos White, the festival’s host and producer, says “practicing haiku is a practice in the economy of thought and language.” The festival will be sharing the works and performances of those practicing this economy at the Bellevue Club this Sunday. Each poetry reading will be accompanied by an orchestrated jazz solo or ensemble. The afternoon features several poets, bass, sax, and percussion players, as well as a unique art exhibit called HaigaGraph—which is a collaboration of artist Linds Sanders and San Francisco based poet and author, Andrew O’Dugas. There will be an open mic, no-host refreshments, free parking (in garage), and plenty of opportunity to hear the art on display. Tickets are offered on donation basis to allow all people access to this one-of-a-kind event that White hopes “kindles attendees' desire to want to further explore the way of haiku”.

Sunday, April 30, 1-4pm, Suggested Donation $5-$20, 525 Bellevue Ave, Oakland, Facebook.com/Oakland-Haiku-and-Jazz-Festival.



